Sunil Grover Kapil Sharma Ministry of Comedy: Eager to work with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover says he should be given the ministry of laughter

During a recent event, Sunil Grover spoke in praise of Kapil Sharma, which made everyone laugh. Sunil Grover worked with Kapil Sharma in his comedy show. The bonding of both and the comedy the audience loved. But Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways after an argument a few years ago.

However, later Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma became friends and they also cleared all the grievances. Now what Sunil Grover has said, fans are taking Sunil as a sign that he wants to work with Kapil again. During a recent fashion awards show, Sunil Grover was given the Versatile Performer Award.



Here a fast fire round was played with them. In this, when Sunil Grover was asked if there is a ministry of laughter, to whom would he give it? In response, Sunil Grover named Kapil Sharma.



Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have been patched up and both wish each other on birthdays and anniversaries. But fans are still waiting for the moment when these two comedy giants will appear together in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.



This was stated by Sunil Grover while working with Kapil

Sunil Grover also wants to work with Kapil Sharma, but it is difficult to return to a comedy show. When Sunil Grover was asked about working with Kapil Sharma again, he said, “So far there are no such plans, but if we get something like this one day, we will definitely work together.”



Let me tell you that Sunil Grover played many characters like Dr. Mashur Gulati, Gutthi and Rinku in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, but he left the show after a quarrel with Kapil in 2016-17.