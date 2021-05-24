Sunil Grover looks to be having a ball in this web series laced with mystery and dark humour





A short time in the past, Zee5 had introduced a homicide mystery that promised to be intriguing whereas additionally laced with dark humour, titled Sunflower. The web series stars Sunil Grover heading the motley crew on the Sunflower society alongside with Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his colleague, Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his spouse, Mrs. Ahuja, with Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna amongst others rounding off the ensemble forged. Additionally Learn – Sunflower: Sunil Grover’s first look in his subsequent web series guarantees a distinctive homicide mystery

Effectively, after releasing the primary look poster that left the viewers pondering, the makers have now dropped the teaser of Sunflower. Revealing all of the gifted actors in their characters, the web series guarantees to serve ample suspense, drama, mystery, comedy and a complete lot extra. Sunil Grover appears to be making an attempt a very distinctive character which he has by no means explored earlier than whereas Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni and Ashish Vidyarthi appear to be in their parts. Watch the Sunflower teaser beneath: Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information In the present day: Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy tribute, Looking out For Sheela Trailer, Sunflower teaser

Sunflower is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai (named after the title of the web series) with quirky characters. That includes thrill, comedy and drama centred across the characters with their relatable tales, all the things concerning the present revolves across the eponymous housing society guarantees to take you on a roller-coaster experience. Produced by Reliance Leisure and Good Co., the web series is written by Vikas Bahl of Queen and Tremendous 30 fame and co-directed by him alongside with Rahul Sengupta. It is slated to premiere on Zee5 on 1th June. Additionally Learn – What to Watch this Week: Kaagaz, Maara, 12 “o” Clock, Lupin, The Secret Backyard – 5 titles to satiate your binge-watching urge

