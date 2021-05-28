Sunil Grover STEALS the show alongside an impeccable cast in this thrilling murder mystery series





The trailer of Sunflower starring Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi and others is out now. And the ZEE5 unique series is able to take you on a murder mystery with a pinch of darkish humour. Watch the Sunflower trailer under:

The makers of Sunflower have lastly launched the trailer of their internet series. Starring Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda, and others, Sunflower tells the story of a residential constructing by the title of the flower. Nonetheless, it’s not a comedy-drama series like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah however a murder mystery series that can quickly air on ZEE5. The trailer of Sunflower begins on a hilarious word with Sunil Grover’s character Sonu Singh. So, the police have arrived at the Sunflower residences and are investigating a demise case. So, being the resident of the constructing, Sonu aka Sunil turns into a suspect in the investigation which is alleged to be a murder. His character is proven as a aggressive particular person with a really darkish sense of humour. Like all the time, Sunil impresses with yet one more quirky character.

Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, impress with their appearing chops as effectively. Sunflower is created by Vikas Bahl who has co-directed the series alongside Rahul Sengupta. Produced by Reliance Leisure and Good Co., Sunflower will stream from 11 June on ZEE5.