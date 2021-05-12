Sunil Grover’s first look in his next web series promises a unique murder mystery





Zee5 has not too long ago introduced a unique murder mystery laced with darkish humour – Sunflower, starring Sunil Grover main the pack on the Sunflower society together with Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his spouse Mrs. Ahuja and joined by Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. The web series is all set to launch on eleventh June 2021. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Right now: Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy tribute, Looking out For Sheela Trailer, Sunflower teaser

The platform has launched the first look poster of the present that includes Sunil Grover as Sonu. The actor is pointing his finger in direction of his squint eye encircled with a crime setting. The poster leaves you guessing with out revealing a lot concerning the story. The web series is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai referred to as ‘SUNFLOWER,’ with quirky characters. From thrill, comedy and drama centred across the characters with their relatable tales, all the things revolving across the housing society promises to take you on a roller-coaster trip. Additionally Learn – What to Watch this Week: Kaagaz, Maara, 12 “o” Clock, Lupin, The Secret Backyard – 5 titles to satiate your binge-watching urge

Produced by Reliance Leisure and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl. Sunflower, a ZEE5 Unique is slated to premiere on eleventh June 2021. It should be thrilling to see Sunil Grover for the first time in a murder mystery, and that, too, because the lead. No matter how Tandav turned out, one factor it did present is that Sunil is way over simply a nice comedian expertise, and we won’t wait to see what he brings to the desk this time. Additionally Learn – Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag’s downfall: ‘Largely, it needed to do with my indulgence,’ says RGV [Exclusive]

