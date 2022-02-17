Sunil Narine Hits Fastest Fifty in History of Bangladesh Premier League Faf Du Plessis Moeen Ali takes Team into Final

Sunil Narine Fastest Fifty in History of Bangladesh Premier League: Comilla defeated Chattogram by 7 wickets in the second qualifier of BPL 2022 to reach the final. Comilla’s Sunil Narine hit the fastest fifty in 13 balls. This was the fastest fifty in the history of BPL.

In the second qualifier match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Comilla Victorians defeated Chattogram Challengers by 7 wickets to reach the final. Comilla will now face Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal in the title match. In the qualifier match, Sunil Narine blew up Chattogram’s bowling order with a 13-ball fifty.

After Narine, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali, who played together for CSK in the last IPL season, added 54 runs in 27 balls to give the team victory in 12.5 overs. After this victory, Comilla led by Imrul Kayas has now reached the final. Where on February 18, he will face table topper Fortune Barisal.

Talking about this match, playing first, Chattogram Challengers team got all out for 148 runs in 19.1 overs. Mehndi Hasan scored 44 runs in 38 balls and Akbar Ali scored 33 runs in 20 balls. Shohidul Islam and Moeen Ali took 3 wickets each for Comilla.

Apart from this, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider and Tanveer Islam also got one success each. Chasing the target of 149 runs, Comilla’s start faltered and without any score, he got the first blow in the form of Litton Das. After this Sunil Narine batted brilliantly and scored a half-century in 13 balls.

This is the fastest fifty in the history of BPL. At the same time, Yuvraj Singh has this record in 12 balls in international cricket. After Narine’s 57 off 16 balls, du Plessis made 30 off 23 balls and Moeen Ali scored 30 runs in 13 balls to give victory to the team.

Talking about the league round, both the finalist teams Fortune and Comilla were ranked first and second respectively. Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal won 7 out of 10 matches. While Imrul Kayas’s Comilla Victorians won 6 out of 10 matches. Sylhet Sunrisers had their worst performance in the entire tournament, winning just one match out of 10 and losing 8.