Sunil Pal Abused Manoj Bajpayee, Actor Gave Him Befitting Reply

New Delhi: Famous comedian Sunil Pal recently said a strange thing about actor Manoj Bajpayee. Sunil was also trolled a lot about this comment. Now Manoj Bajpayee has given his response on this.

Sunil Pal told Manoj to be bad

Let us tell you, when Sunil Pal was asked a question on the pornography case, he said that people are taking advantage of it due to lack of censorship on digital platforms. He had called Manoj Bajpayee a fallen man and a misdemeanor. Not only this, his web series ‘Family Man’ was even told ‘Porn’. Now Manoj Bajpayee has expressed his opinion on this whole controversy.

Manoj gave instructions

When Manoj Bajpayee was asked about Sunil Pal, he laughed and then he said that he can understand the condition of those people, he should do meditation. Manoj has said in an interview to Hindustan Times that ‘I can understand that people do not have work. I can completely understand. I have been in this kind of situation. In such a situation, people should do meditation.

Manoj Bajpayee was called a fallen man

Recently, Sunil Pal said that the content aired on the digital platform is not for the family. People are taking advantage of the lack of censorship. He said that no matter how big an actor Manoj Bajpayee would be, he got so many big awards, but I have not seen a more insolent and fallen man than him.

Sunil told ‘Family Man’ porn

Sunil Pal said that Manoj Bajpayee has got great respect for the country but he is involved in content like ‘porn’. Criticizing ‘The Family Fan’, he said that ‘all these things which are there should not be stopped’. This is also a porn. Porn is not just about showing, but also porn of thoughts.

Manoj movies

The second series of Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Family Man’ also got a lot of love from the audience. Manoj was recently seen in the Netflix film ‘Ray’. On August 6, his film ‘Dial 100’ will be released on Zee5. It also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

Also read- Tiger Shroff will be seen hurting the enemy in the next film, shared the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to