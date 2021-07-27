Sunil Pal called Manoj Bajpayee a fallen man, compared ‘Family Man’ – ‘Mirzapur’ with a porn film

New Delhi. Actress Shilpa Shetty is going through a lot of troubles these days. Her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police in pornography case. After the arrest of Raj Kundra, the reactions of celebs have also started coming. Comedian Sunil Pal has given his response in the Raj Kundra case. Also, Sunil Pal has expressed a lot of anger on such content. In a few words, he also targeted actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Sunil Pal curses Manoj Bajpayee fiercely

Talking to media persons, Comedian Sunil Pal said that while targeting actor Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man, Mirzapur, he gave the tag of porn to his films. Sunil Pal said that he is not happy with the story of both the films of Manoj Bajpayee. His series is also exactly like porn. Sunil Pal also said that people are taking great advantage of the lack of censorship on the OTT platform. Such a series cannot be seen at home.

Manoj Kumar was called indecent

Talking about actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Pal said that ‘I especially want to name, I hate these 4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee will be such a great actor, how many big awards he got, but I have not seen a more insolent and fallen man than him.

Sunil Pal told Mirzapur to be porn

Sunil Pal said that Manoj Bajpayee is getting the award from the President. So what are they? Sunil Pal did a lot of evil to Manoj Kumar of Mirzapur and said that he is the infamous people of Mirzapur and he hates those people. Sunil Pal said that such things should stop. Porn isn’t just about looks, it’s porn for thoughts too.

