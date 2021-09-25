Sunil Shetty Amitabh Bachchan Don Set: KBC13
Sunil said, ‘Where I used to live, you came to shoot, those people would not let us meet you. Then you said why are you stopping the kids? Let the children come, send them to us. We had 8-10 children come to you, while Zeenat Aman who had fallen some distance away and they were completely wet. All the children were looking at him instead of you. ‘
Everyone laughed at Sunil’s words. Sunil also said that Amitabh Bachchan had given him his number during the meeting. He said, ‘You gave me your number, but I never called that number, I was afraid what would I do if it wasn’t yours?’
