Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff win Rs 25 lakh

Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff not only entertained the audience on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 but also won Rs 25 lakh from the show.

Yes, on Friday Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty played great in the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The two narrated many stories related to their lives in this show.



In a conversation on the show, he said that their friendship dates back to childhood. Not only that, he also said that Sunil Shetty was letting Jackie use whatever new clothes he wanted and he had made them even before he came to the show.

On this stage of ‘KBC’, Amitabh also appeared in the colors of Jackie and Sunil. He called Bhidu in Jackie Shroff’s style and said, “It’s a lot of fun to meet you. If he says he’s wearing a suit, aren’t you?” After this Jackie says that all the brothers are listening, aren’t you sir, you also look very naughty. Then Big B smiled and said – Sony doesn’t want to print that.



We will tell you that while there was a lot of fun in this show, both the stars won Rs 25 lakhs. The question asked to these stars regarding Rs 25 lakh was-



Vivekananda Yoga University, the world’s first yoga university outside India, was started in which American city in June 2020?

However, neither of them knew the answer to this question. He then took the expert’s opinion. He said the right answer to this question is Los Angeles.

He will use the money he won in KBC for social service and helping people.