Sunil Shetty compares Amitabh Bachchan to God: Sunil Shetty compares Amitabh Bachchan to God in KBC 13

Amitabh asked- Didn’t call?
After this, Amitabh asked, ‘Have you never called again?’ On this Sunil said, ‘Sir, I did not call because no one can talk to God.’ Then Big Bean slapped him and said, ‘That’s a little weird.’
When Big B met a guy on set
After this, Amitabh revealed that he once met a man on the set of the film. He said he would call me if I had the chance. Two or three days later, Amitabh called. When the man picked up the phone and Amitabh introduced him, he refused to believe it and thought it was a prank call.
Jackie Shroff told the story
At the same time, during the episode, Jackie told Amitabh, ‘In my early days as an actor, you and I were shooting in Chennai. I decided to get your autograph. When I went to see you after the shooting, I met your children Abhishek and Shweta who wanted my autograph.
