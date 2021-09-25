Sunil Shetty compares Amitabh Bachchan to God: Sunil Shetty compares Amitabh Bachchan to God in KBC 13

Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff recently arrived on the set of Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Big B is surprised to know that he had given Sunil a number to call once when he met him on the set of ‘Don’.

Sunil said to Amitabh, ‘I first met you as a child. You were shooting a movie near my house in Mumbai. The crew wouldn’t let us meet you. You then told the crew why you were stopping the kids? Let them come then we met 8 to 10 kids. You gave the number when leaving.



Amitabh asked- Didn’t call?

After this, Amitabh asked, ‘Have you never called again?’ On this Sunil said, ‘Sir, I did not call because no one can talk to God.’ Then Big Bean slapped him and said, ‘That’s a little weird.’

When Big B met a guy on set

After this, Amitabh revealed that he once met a man on the set of the film. He said he would call me if I had the chance. Two or three days later, Amitabh called. When the man picked up the phone and Amitabh introduced him, he refused to believe it and thought it was a prank call.

Jackie Shroff told the story

At the same time, during the episode, Jackie told Amitabh, ‘In my early days as an actor, you and I were shooting in Chennai. I decided to get your autograph. When I went to see you after the shooting, I met your children Abhishek and Shweta who wanted my autograph.