Sunil Shetty congratulated KL Rahul

KL Rahul is in great form for the England tour. He scored a magnificent century in the Lord’s Test on Thursday after scoring 84 in the first Test at Nottingham. The Indian opener initially took time to settle down and then picked up his innings. He returned to the pavilion with an unbeaten 127 by the end of the day’s play. Rahul’s performance is being appreciated from all sides.But one of the most admired compliments on Rahul’s performance is Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Rahul’s alleged girlfriend has shared a post on his Instagram handle with a heart emoji on it. His father and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty also reacted to it. He wrote, ‘A century on the mecca of cricket! Nice game Dad.

Rahul was not the team’s first choice as an opener. But first Shubhaman Gill and then Mayank Agarwal were given the responsibility due to injuries. But the Karnataka batsman took the opportunity with both hands. With the century, he has become the tenth Indian to register his name in the prestigious Orns Board of Lords.



Rahul is the third Indian opener to score a century at Lord’s. Vinu Mankad and Ravi Shastri have scored centuries before him.

Teammate Rohit Sharma was also impressed by Rahul’s performance. Rohit said, ‘I may not have seen Rahul batting better than this. From the very first ball, he seemed to be in control. He was in complete control until the last ball of the day. Never felt like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear about his batting plans.