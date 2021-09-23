Sunil Shetty Jackie Shroff Radla is very rare in KBC 13

Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff are one of the Bollywood stars who struggled a lot from career to personal life and saw sad days. But over time, both of them not only strengthened themselves, but also stood behind each other in all their joys and sorrows. Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff never let each other break up. But recently, when the example of their friendship and the sad story came to the fore in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, no one’s tears stopped.

Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff were recently guests in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Both the stars will be seen in a special episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Fantastic Friday’. The producers have released its promo. The episode will air on September 24 at 9 p.m.



Sunil Shetty gets emotional by remembering the past

The promo shows that when Sunil Shetty tells the stories of his earlier days, everyone starts crying. Sunil Shetty says in the promo, ‘A very beautiful story was told by Dada that when mother was in a room and mother was coughing, Dada would know that mother was coughing. When he moved into the big house, he didn’t even know when his mother died.

Jackie cried, Big B said – very few such friendships

Jackie Shroff could not hold back his tears when he heard this from his friend Sunil Shetty and he started crying. There were tears in the eyes of Sunil Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan himself. Jackie Shroff again kissed Sunil Shetty on the forehead. Seeing their unbreakable friendship and love, Amitabh could not help but be impressed. “Such friendships are very rare in today’s world,” he said.

Apart from his personal life, Sunil Shetty has seen many ups and downs in his career. In an interview a few years back, Sunil Shetty had said that when he started his career, there was no one to guide him. What he learned he learned from his failures.