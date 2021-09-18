Sunil Shetty: Sunil Shetty distributed 800 air purifiers to fight Kovid-19 which will be installed in police stations.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has extended a helping hand to the police in the fight against Kovid-19. 800 air purifiers have been distributed in various police stations in Mumbai. These air purifiers will be installed in various police stations to help fight the Covid-19 virus. Sunil Shetty who is very active in charity. Recently, he was spotted with Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale. Hemant Nagarale said, ‘Due to the sudden increase in cases of covid, all safety rules are being strictly followed to control it. The support given by Sunil Shetty at such a time is really commendable.

Sunil Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with eTimes, Sunil Shetty said, “Fitness is the most important thing to me. I got movies because of my fitness. My body and my action scenes made me an action hero. So I have no way of forgetting that. If I stay in people’s hearts and minds, people will say, ‘Wow, what is this man’s body?’

Sunil Shetty said, ‘I want to show people that I am the weakest and most suitable actor in 60 years. I want to tell people that if you are focused, there is nothing in the world that you cannot achieve. I want to prove that age is just a number.

On the work front, Sunil Shetty was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’. John Abraham and Imran Hashmi were seen in the lead roles.

