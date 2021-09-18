Sunil Shetty: Sunil Shetty distributed 800 air purifiers to fight Kovid-19 which will be installed in police stations.
Sunil Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with eTimes, Sunil Shetty said, “Fitness is the most important thing to me. I got movies because of my fitness. My body and my action scenes made me an action hero. So I have no way of forgetting that. If I stay in people’s hearts and minds, people will say, ‘Wow, what is this man’s body?’
Sunil Shetty said, ‘I want to show people that I am the weakest and most suitable actor in 60 years. I want to tell people that if you are focused, there is nothing in the world that you cannot achieve. I want to prove that age is just a number.
On the work front, Sunil Shetty was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’. John Abraham and Imran Hashmi were seen in the lead roles.
