Sunisa Lee’s Next Big Move After the Olympics: College



Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, said on Friday she would refrain from doing twisting movements during her touring performances because she was still struggling with a mental block that gymnasts call “the twisties. “, which partly prompted her to withdraw. the team final and the individual all-around competition.

Updated July 30, 2021, 11:23 a.m.ET

“I literally can’t tell the top from the bottom,” Biles wrote in an Instagram story, explaining that the problem started the morning after Sunday’s tag team qualifying. “It’s the craziest feeling there is. Not having an inch of control over your body.

She wrote that she “really can’t figure out how to twist”, and noted that this disconnect between her mind and body is scary and has happened before, but only during the jump and floor exercise. . This time it has affected all of her events which is a huge problem as she has qualified for all of the event finals here in Tokyo.

The uneven bars and vault finals are on Sunday, the floor exercise on Monday and the beam on Tuesday. So Biles might run out of time if she intends to compete. She said it usually takes her two or more weeks to get back to normal after a problem like this starts and that she works out at a gym in Tokyo that has soft landings for that she can regain her skills.

Lee is scheduled and ready to compete in the event finals in her specialty, uneven bars and beam. She feels a certain pressure to win more medals. In addition to her gold medal in the all-around competition, she won a silver medal in the team final. And more medals, perhaps at the world championships in Japan, could also be in his future.

She would like to participate in the world championships and is not counting the Paris 2024 Games.

“We’ll have to see, though, because it just seems like a long time to continue gymnastics, ”she said of the upcoming Olympics, which will only be three years old. “But, yeah, that’s definitely something I’m thinking about.”

She would be 21 and would still be in college during these Olympics in Paris.