Sunita Kapoor shares Riya Karan wedding portrait: Karan Boolani Riya Kapoor wedding photo: Since Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, other family members have been sharing wedding and party photos on social media.

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani got married on August 14 after a long relationship of 13 years. His wedding was attended only by family members and close members. However, their wedding photos dominated the social media. Riya Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared two photos. He has written a cute note with it.

Sunita Kapoor shared two photos on her Instagram account on Friday. In the first picture, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani are posing together. In the second picture, Sunita Kapoor is seen with her husband Anil Kapoor, their children Sonam Kapoor, Riya Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani. Karan Bulani’s family is also seen in the picture. Many including Mahep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Bulana and Riya Kapoor have reacted to the picture.





Sunita Kapoor has written a cute caption with a picture. She wrote, ’14 .08.2021 … for my princess … and my son Karan … until someone comes to life and gives it meaning … I pray that you two don’t know each other. Surprise, and never stop falling in love with each other … May your life and home always be filled with joy. I love you both so much. ‘

Since the wedding of Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor and other family members have been sharing wedding and party photos on social media. After the wedding of Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Kapoor’s family also attended Antra Marwah’s baby shower and shared his photos on social media.