Sunken ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sales Reflect Hollywood’s Delta Variant Troubles

LOS ANGELES – As Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ over the weekend demonstrated, cinema remains disrupted, with the Delta variant, immediate streaming availability and squishy reviews combining to depress sales of tickets.

Any other takeout would be de-Nile.

“Jungle Cruise,” a period comedy adventure that cost at least $ 200 million to make and an additional $ 100 million to market, has raised about $ 34 million at 4,310 theaters in the United States and Canada, including Thursday night previews, according to Comscore, which compiles box office data. The PG-13 “Jungle Cruise”, starring Emily Blunt as the UK version of Indiana Jones and Dwayne Johnson as riverboat skipper, grossed an additional $ 28 million.

“The market is vulnerable right now,” David A. Gross, who heads Franchise Entertainment Research, said in an email. “There’s Covid, there’s simultaneous streaming, there’s piracy, there’s the nature of the movies themselves – different factors for each movie. Simultaneous streaming appears to reduce a movie’s revenue in total across all windows.

Over the weekend, “Jungle Cruise” also arrived on the Disney + streaming service, where subscribers (over 100 million worldwide) could watch the movie (and have permanent access to it) for an additional $ 10. $ 30. Disney said that “Jungle Cruise” generated approximately $ 30 million in global Disney + Premium Access sales. For comparison, “Black Widow,” Marvel’s recent show, raised around $ 60 million in its first three days of availability on Disney + Premium Access.