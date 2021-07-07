Sunny Deol and Archana Puran Singh did liplock in the swimming pool, the scene made a lot of headlines

New Delhi. Romantic scenes are common in Bollywood movies. Movies are incomplete without romantic scenes. Actors have to work according to the directors and scripts of the film. If there is a demand for romantic and intimate scenes in the film, then the actors have to do that. Something similar happened with actor Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol has always been a shy actor. He rarely does romantic scenes in films. But in one film, he gave many kissing scenes with Archana Puran Singh.

The film ‘Aag Ka Gola’ was released in the year 1990. In this film, Archana Puran Singh was seen in a very hot avatar. In this film, he did many kissing scenes with Sunny Deol. At that time these scenes of her had made a lot of headlines. But the most discussed was his swimming kissing scene. However, it was not as if Sunny had done a kissing scene for the first time. Earlier, he had kissed Amrita Singh in ‘Betaab’. But his kiss with Archana Puran Singh created a sensation. Apart from Sunny Deol and Archana Puran Singh, Dimple Kapadia was in the lead role in the film.

In that era, Archana Puran Singh gave bold scenes in many films. However, she could not play a long innings as a lead actress. He acted in many films like ‘Agneepath’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’, ‘Aashiq Awara’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’. Apart from this, she has also worked in B-grade films like ‘Raat Ke Gunah’.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh’s work front, she has been associated as the host of TV’s superhit comedy show Kapil Sharma Show for a long time. However, the show is on break for the last three months. But if the news is to be believed then this show may soon make a comeback on TV.

