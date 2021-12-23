Sunny Deol announces the wrap of the first schedule of Gadar 2, shared First Look from the sets | First schedule of ‘Gadar 2’ completes – Sunny Deol shares first look from the sets of the film

Preparing for release in 2022

Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel is being produced under the banner of Zee Studios. The film will release in 2022. The film will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

movie story

If reports are to be believed, Gadar 2 will focus more on the father-son relationship than the love story. In the film, Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh will be seen again in Pakistan, but this time to bring back her beloved son Charanjit Singh.

Sakina’s character

Talking about Amisha Patel, the actress has been away from the screen for a long time. She played the character of Sakina in the film Gadar, for which she was highly appreciated. His last film was ‘Bhaiyaji Superhit’.

Big responsibility is Gadar 2

Anil Sharma takes on Gadar 2 a huge responsibility and feels that the sequel needs to be carefully made with twice the drama, emotional and grandeur of the first part.

Gadar had broken records

That year, Gadar broke all records of earning. It was one of the highest grossing films of the year. The film was an all time blockbuster.