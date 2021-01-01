Sunny Deol Dialogue Date Pay Date Video: Video: Sunny Deol got angry while talking about his movie Damini Dialog 3 times Date Date

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is known for his strong voice and dialogue delivery. The dialogues of his films will always be remembered by the audience. Sunny Deol has shared on social media a video from her popular film ‘Damini’ talking about ‘Hit Pay Date’, the most hit dialogue. You will see later in the video that he also got angry.

Sunny Deol shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, he talks about the dialogue ‘Tarikh Pay Tarikh’ from his film ‘Damini’. The person sitting in front tells him, Sir, speak a little louder. He repeats the dialogue in a somewhat louder voice. The man says again, Sir, speak a little louder. He repeats the dialogue. When the man asked for the third time, Sunny Deol angrily snatched the paper from his hand and said, ‘Hey, what do you understand me? What am I, the goon of Indiranagar? After this, the paper is folded, handed over to the person and left.





Sunny Deol wrote with this video, ‘Nahi Hona Mujhe Viral Yaar’. Although Sunny Deol is talking about not going viral, but this video is going hugely viral. People love this video of the actor. In addition, people are also commenting on it.

Speaking of Sunny Deol’s work front, he will be seen in R Balki’s new film. The director had recently announced the film. Along with Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salman are also in important roles in this film. The actor is currently a BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.



