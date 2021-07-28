Sunny Deol drank alcohol only once in his life, it was like this

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has a strong fan following. People love him very much. His films are very much liked. He has been ruling the hearts of the audience for many years. His films earn a lot at the box office. Sunny Deol, who created panic in films, prefers to stay away from the limelight in real life. He also keeps missing from Bollywood award functions and parties.

Once Sunny Deol told why he does not participate in Bollywood parties. He said that he does not smoke alcohol and cigarettes. In his conversation with ‘The Lallantop’, Sunny says, ‘It is not that I have never had a party. When I was young, I used to party a lot. My friends were all such that we used to bully and party everything in college. But I never smoked alcohol and cigarettes. Not that I’ve never tasted it. I did the test once. But I didn’t like the smell of it. After that I got a headache. Then I said why should I do this?’

After this, talking about Bollywood parties, Sunny Deol said, ‘I have never party in Bollywood. Nor did I go to such a party. Because most of the people in the party drink alcohol. In such a situation, if you do not drink alcohol, then you will be stuck among them. That’s why I don’t go to the party.

At the same time, once Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was asked about the party, he said that ‘I stay away from party etc. I drink sometimes. But I don’t party much. At the same time, I do not go to the cinema party. Talking about Sunny Deol’s work front, he is going to be seen in his next home production film ‘Apne 2’. In this, he will once again be seen with father Dharmendra, brother Bobby and son Karan Deol for the first time. Anil Sharma is directing the film.

