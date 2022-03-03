Sunny Deol Gadar 2 shooting Lucknow junior local actors angry on makers because of this reason.

Hundreds of junior artists created a ruckus

Hundreds of junior artists have created a ruckus on the sets regarding these situations with themselves. Artists say that we are being exploited. This isn’t happening for the first time. This act has been done to us before.

Why was the shooting allowed?

Artists have raised the question that why these people have been allowed to shoot the film, should these people not be allowed to shoot anywhere in Lucknow.

Work done for free?

We all artists are in one opinion about this and we will not work for free. Even after getting the subsidy, we are not given money for our work for working hard. Let us tell you that there is no response from Anil Sharma on this matter yet.

Why planning to shoot Gadar 2 in Lucknow?

The shooting of Gadar 2 has been fixed at various locations in Lucknow including Kaiserbagh, Hussainabad Inter College, Kakori and Malihabad. In such a situation, it is very important for the makers to handle junior artists. It is worth noting that in the year 2011 also, the shooting of Gadar was done in Lucknow. Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri and Amisha Patel came to Lucknow and completed the shooting. The popular hand pump scene was also shot in Lucknow.