Sunny Deol gave bold scenes with 38 years younger Urvashi Rautela

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is one of the great actors of his time. People still like his dialogues and style a lot. Not only this, Sunny Deol was also liked a lot due to his fitness. Sunny Deol has been seen in superhit films like Damini, Gadar, and Ghatak. Sunny Deol has also been honored with two Filmfare and two National Awards for the best performance in these films. It would not be wrong to say that Sunny Deol has always been in discussions about his professional life as well as personal life. Sunny Deol came into the limelight the most when she gave bold scenes with an actress who was 38 years younger than herself. Know the full story.

Bold scenes with Urvashi Rautela

Sunny Deol, the superhit actor of the 80s and 90s, has worked with actresses of all ages in his film career. Sunny Deol surprised his fans the most when he gave bold scenes with 19-year-old actress Urvashi Rautela. Actually, Sunny Deol worked with Urvashi Rautela in the film ‘Singh Saab the Great’. Urvashi was playing the character of Sunny Deol’s wife in this film.

Sunny Deol-Urvashi Rautela’s age difference is 38 years

Actress Urvashi Rautela made her debut with the film ‘Singh Saab the Great’. Urvashi made her Bollywood debut at the age of 19 with this film. At the same time, Sunny Deol was 57 years old at that time. There was a difference of 38 years between the ages of both. Sunny and Urvashi’s bold scenes in the film created a stir on the big screen. His fans were quite surprised to see Sunny romancing 38 years younger actress. The pairing of Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela was well-liked in the film.

Dharmendra will make a comeback with the film ‘Apne 2’

Sunny Deol is going to be seen again on the big screen after a long time. The actor will soon be seen in ‘Apne 2’, the sequel to the film ‘Apne’ with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. All three are very excited about the film. The special thing is that this time Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will also be seen in ‘Apne 2’. Let us tell you that Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol has made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.