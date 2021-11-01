Sunny Deol had decided not to dance after watching father Dharmendra’s film, now gives the same advice to his son

When Sunny Deol was asked about the reason behind his not dancing, he said that I had decided not to dance after watching my father’s films.

Superstar Sunny Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. Sunny has been away from the silver screen for a long time, but now there is good news for her fans. Because very soon Sunny Deol can announce his next film ‘Gadar 2’. When Ameesha Patel was asked about this in an interview, she said that the shooting of ‘Gadar 2’ is going to start very soon. Sunny Deol has revealed not to dance on many occasions. Once he was asked about the reason behind it.

TV host Komal Nahta asked Sunny a question about her son, ‘We have heard that your son is also preparing to enter films.’ In response to this, he had said, ‘It is true that my son is also preparing to appear in films. Very soon we will see him in movies. I never tell my son that he should have a great body or dance. Because according to me it is very important that an actor should choose the script properly and put that script on the screen properly.

Father’s example: Komal asks the next question, ‘We can assume that he will not take off his shirt in the next film. I am very curious to know whether he dances well or just runs the work. Sunny says in response to this, ‘I am not a good person, to whom you can ask these questions. Because I myself am such a good dancer. I used to think that men don’t dance and make people dance. I used to watch Papa’s films and many people used to dance behind, so I did not like that personality. I had also decided from here that I will not dance. I cannot say that my son is a very good dancer or actor, only he will know with time.

Why does mother Prakash Kaur stay away from films? Sunny Deol was asked in an interview, ‘Your mother Prakash Kaur prefers to stay away from the glare of the media, why so?’ In response, he had said, ‘No one had pressured him to do so. Neither my mother nor my wife has been asked to stay away from limelight and no pressure has been put on her. My wife has her own personal life.

Let me tell you, Sunny Deol started his career with the film ‘Betaab’. This film released in 1983 proved to be a super hit. Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, Shammi Kapoor were seen in the lead role in this film.