Sunny Deol Interview With Prabhu Chawla During Promotion Of Movie Singh Saab The Great Urvashi Rautela Prabhu Chawla asked Sunny Deol, he got this answer

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. Sunny Deol often stays away from the promotion of films. Apart from this, Sunny Deol has said in many interviews that actors should not dance in weddings because the actor’s job is to act only. Sunny’s completely new style was revealed for the film ‘Singh Saab the Great’ released in the year 2013.

Sunny Deol did a lot of promotion for the film and also appeared in many interviews. In this sequence, Sunny Deol also had a conversation with Prabhu Chawla. During the interview, Prabhu Chawla had asked Sunny, ‘Nowadays success is decided on the box office collection. Now you like going to comedy shows and promoting films. Sunny Deol says, ‘Now marketing has become very important too. I am enjoying it a lot too.

What did Sunny Deol say on promotion: Prabhu Chawla Says stopping SunnyWhy are you doing things that you didn’t like earlier, all of a sudden. The simple thing is to make money from films. Going everywhere, the drummer is beating. In response to this Sunny Deol says, ‘I did not like it. The hard work I have made to make the film, I want the public to go to see it. If it is good then it will go. I am thrashing because people go to see the film.’

Sunny Deol says, ‘Just like you, journalists write that Sunny Deol doesn’t know this And he doesn’t come. Promotion is very important in today’s world. Because people don’t know that any of your films are coming. Even today our films are being made the same. But the songs are not being played like before. Our nature has changed. We are not even able to make films like before.

Let me tell you, Sunny Deol’s film ‘Singh Saab The Great’ was released on 22 November 2013. The film was directed by Anil Sharma. Urvashi Rautela and Amrita Rao were seen in the lead roles with Sunny Deol. Singh Saab the Great did a box office collection of 36 crores.





