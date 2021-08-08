Sunny Deol Movie Gadar Premiere Party Director Anil Sharma Revealed When He Got First Drink In Taj Hotel Party

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. But ‘Gadar’ proved to be a milestone in his career. Amisha Patel was seen in the lead role along with Sunny Deol in the film. Anil Sharma directed the film. Anil Sharma shared many anecdotes related to the film while talking to ‘Bollywood Hungama’. Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol had also put a condition on the premiere of the film.

Anil Sharma had told, ‘On June 15, 2001, I got a call. When I picked up the phone, a man was speaking from the front. He said that I am speaking from Bhubaneswar, the owner of the theater and people are throwing money here. People are saying that if we do not watch this film, then the theaters will break. People liked the film so much that people were wasting money on every dialogue. I will always remember him that this also happens.’

Sunny Deol had put a condition: Anil Sharma had further told, ‘My wife was in front and I told her that the film has become a hit. The wife gave me the newspaper and said that look what is written. In the newspaper ‘Gadar’ was cut and ‘Gutter’ was written. I said I don’t know who this is? I said okay now let him write whatever he wants to write. Gadar premiered in the evening and suddenly the public went crazy. Sunny sahab and I both do not drink alcohol and we had made a bet that if the mutiny hit, we would take one peg each.’

Anil Sharma had told the story of the party, ‘After this Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol reach the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The party was organized here. Sunny sahib and I drank alcohol for the first time in my life at Taj. We can never forget that peg in life. The biggest business of the film has happened in Maharashtra. Let me tell you, Amrish Puri was also seen in Gadar. The budget of the film was around Rs 19 crores, while according to a report in Pinkvilla, ‘Gadar’ did a business of Rs 544 crores.





