Sunny Deol Once Caught Karan Deol As He Bunked School To Watch Movie Actor Got Angry On His Son

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol told that he went to see the film after bunking the school. But it was known about this in his house.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunny Deol has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Like Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol is also following in his footsteps. Karan Deol made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and recently appeared in the film ‘Velle’. In connection with the promotion of the film, Karan Deol gave an interview to RJ Kannan, in which he also shared some naughty stories of his childhood. Karan Deol told how he went to the school bunk and went to watch the film and it was found in his house.

Sharing the anecdote, Karan Deol said, “I had bunk class once in school. We had planned in such a way that when the guards went to eat, we would put on our normal clothes and jump out of the gate. After that we will go to the barista, sit and chill with friends. We also went to see the film, but at that time I got a call from my mother.

Sharing the anecdote, Karan Deol further said, “The first time I hung up the phone. But my mother called again, which made me understand that she had come to know that I was not in school. In such a situation, I got out of the theater and went straight to the house. There I saw Papa standing in the corridor. I didn’t realize that Papa was also at home.”

Talking about this, Karan Deol further said, “What happened after that was not a good experience.” Apart from this, if we talk about the bonding of Sunny Deol and Karan Deol, Sunny Deol himself had said that he cannot be friends with each other even if he wants to. Explaining the reason for this, Sunny Deol said, “He shares his secret with me, but there exists a distance between us.”

Talking about this, Sunny Deol had further said, “You can also call this thing my respect for him. Papa himself (Dharmendra) also asks us why don’t you guys talk to me. But whenever we sit together, we only talk for a few moments and then we have nothing to say.”