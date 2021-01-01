Sunny Deol Photoshoot With Actress Amrita Singh Getting Shy Revealed The Truth In Aap Ki Adalat Show With Rajat Sharma gave this funny answer

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol answers every question with impunity. Sunny has said in many interviews that actors should not dance in marriage-party because it is not an actor’s job. In India TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Rajat Sharma asks actor Sunny Deol, ‘We have heard that in school your focus was less on studies and more on girls.’

In response, Sunny Deol says, ‘It is not so, but it is true that there was little attention in studies. Because I was very fond of playing and whenever I got a chance, I used to run away to play. I used to be very shy about girls from the beginning. Rajat Sharma says, ‘If you used to be shy, the very first film with Amrita Singh. How did you become a hero?’ Sunny Deol says, ‘That’s why I went to England before doing the film because I thought there would be shame but she didn’t.’

First film with Amrita Singh: Rajat Sharma told Sunny Deol, ‘Now someone is shy with the heroine even in the photoshoot of his film. then how?’ Sunny Deol said, ‘Whatever it is now, but I am doing well in films. As an actor, I put a mask on myself and see what I am. Because at times we have only one acting. tell me, Sunny Deol’s career She started with the film ‘Betaab’. This film was released in the year 1983.

In ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Bobby Deol shared an anecdote related to Sunny. Bobby Deol had told that Sunny Deol was shooting for his first film Betaab and during this time he had a fight with four-five boys on petrol. Sunny Deol did not like some of his things, after which he was ready to fight with the actor. Sunny Deol single-handedly killed everyone and during this Sunny Deol’s friends too They were with him, but no one had supported him. Everyone was sitting in the car just watching.





