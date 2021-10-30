Sunny Deol Reveals Why Mother Prakas Kaur And Wife Pooja Deol Stay Away From Limelight

Sunny Deol had told in one of his interviews that why his mother Prakash Kaur and wife Pooja Deol stay away from Lime Light.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has gained tremendous recognition in Hindi cinema. Along with him, his son Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol have also left no stone unturned to make their mark on Bollywood. While the sons and daughters of the Deol family are well-known stars of the film world, Dharmendra’s daughter-in-law and wife Prakash Kaur prefers to stay away from the glare of the media. At the same time, when Sunny Deol was questioned in this regard, he told that no one had pressured him to do so.

Sunny Deol was asked in an interview with Deccan Chronicle in the year 2013 why his mother Prakash Kaur and wife Pooja stay away from limelight. Responding to this, he had said, “Neither my mother nor my wife has been asked to stay away from limelight and no pressure has been put on her. My wife has her own personal life.”

Talking about this, Sunny Deol further said, “He has always had the freedom to take his own decisions. It is his own wish not to appear in front of people or in front of the media. As I have already said, neither my father Dharmendra nor I have forced the women of our house to follow these rules.”

Please tell that apart from Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur and his daughter-in-law, his daughters Vijeta and Ajita Deol also stay away from the media. However, a few days ago, pictures and videos of Sunny Deol’s mother also became fiercely viral on social media. In a video, Sunny Deol was also seen handling his mother’s dupatta.

In one of her interviews, Prakash Kaur herself had also expressed the reason for staying away from the media. She had said, “I am a simple housewife who doesn’t know much about the film world. I love my home and children very much. Everyone has their own lifestyle, I also have my own life.”