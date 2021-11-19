Sunny Deol said ‘Papa please’, Dharmendra could not refuse, started singing the song, the video of the legend going viral

In the video, Dharmendra is seen in the same old style, seeing which the hearts of millions of fans used to beat at that time. Dharmendra told that he started performing on this song because suddenly son Sunny Deol requested him.

Dharmendra is very active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans. Recently Dharmendra has shared a video of himself in which the legend is seen humming a song from his film. In the video, Dharmendra is seen in the same old style, seeing which the hearts of millions of fans used to beat at that time. Dharmendra told that he started performing on this song because suddenly son Sunny Deol requested him.

In the video, Dharmendra is seen humming the beautiful song ‘Phool Jaise Tan Pe Jalve Yeh Rang…’ from the 1968 film ‘Mere Humdum Mere Dost’. While performing in the song, Dharmendra shows his style and gives expression from inside the car. Dharmendra shared this video from his Insta page. In the caption, Dharmendra wrote- ‘This song was playing in Sunny’s car. Sunny suddenly said- Papa, please perform this lovely song for me. So I couldn’t refuse. Friends hope you liked it.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was opposite Dharmendra in this film ‘Mere Humdum Mere Dost’. The pairing of Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in this film was very much liked by the audience. Well known actress Mumtaz was also inside the film.

Seeing this video, Dharmendra’s fans are not tired of praising him in the comment section. Seeing the video, son Bobby Deol also commented. In his comment, Bobby is seen showering love on Papa. After watching the video, the fans started saying – Paaji, seeing you, you get a lot of motivation. So someone said- Sir you are so fresh. During this, a user thanked Sunny Deol and said that thank you paji, because of you we got to see a glimpse of our Dharmendra sir.

Dharmendra had shared a post in which Salman Khan was seen talking about the legend. Salman Khan had said in this video that he has always been following Dharmendra ji. Sharing this video, Dharmendra wrote in the caption- ‘Dear Salman, thank you for speaking so well about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor of Bollywood. I love your simplicity. Keep living is always a prayer. Be happy.’