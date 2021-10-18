Sunny Deol, Salman Khan Behavior On Set Jeet: After ‘Darr’, Sunny Deol Decided

Sunny Deol worked with Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the film ‘Dar’. Sunny Deol’s experience in Yash Chopra’s film ‘Dar’ was not good. In such a situation, after this film, Sunny Deol had taken an important decision regarding his career. In this 1993 film of Yash Chopra, there was also Shahrukh Khan with Sunny Deol at that time.

Sunny did not like the climax of this film at all. At that time Sunny had become so angry that to calm himself down, he had put both his hands in the pocket of his jeans, yet Sunny’s anger did not subside and he took out his hand by tearing his pants pocket in anger. Had put Actually, Sunny Deol did not like the climax of that film.

In such a situation, Sunny Deol decided that now he will never work in any two hero film. But then in the year 1996, Sajid Nadiadwala brought the script of a film to Sunny. Sunny Deol liked the script of the film but the matter was getting stuck in the casting. (When Sunny Deol in anger on the set tore the pocket of his jeans; Was upset about this)

Actually, there was one heroine and two heroes in the film. At the same time, Sunny had already decided that he would not work in any such film. Although the makers somehow convinced Sunny for the film, which was not easy for her at all. Now Karisma Kapoor was also cast in the film. Later the script reached Salman Khan. (When Sunny Deol got into a fight at the petrol pump, had a fight with four people alone; Bobby Deol narrated the story)

But Salman Khan was doing ‘Karan-Arjun’ with Shahrukh Khan at that time. At that time he was in Jaipur. In such a situation, Salman read the script of this film, then refused to do the film. When asked, Salman told that the best role of this film has gone to Sunny Deol.

However, on the same day, Salman Khan agreed for the second role in the film ‘Raju’. As soon as the film was made and this film came out as a superhit film of that year, which had earned Rs 16.50 crore at that time. Another good thing happened during the shooting of this film that during the making of ‘Jeet’ Salman Khan and Sunny Deol developed a very close friendship.