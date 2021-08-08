Sunny Deol Says We Don’t Like To Sell Ourselves Actor Reveals Why Deol Family Always Stay Awar From Media

Along with Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra, his sons, grandson and daughter have also made their mark in the film industry. Even after earning so much name in the film world, the Deol family often tries to stay away from the media. At the same time, when this question was asked in an interview with Sunny Deol, he said in response that the Deol family does not like to sell themselves. In an interview given to PTI, Sunny Deol had said that nowadays people have no shame and they start talking about any issue.

Expressing the reason why the family stayed away from the media, Sunny Deol said, “Our family has some dignity and we want to be with who we are today. We have no interest in selling ourselves. Nowadays people don’t feel ashamed to talk about any issue or make disclosures.”

Talking about this, Sunny Deol further said, “Maybe the culture or trend of the society has become like this, but we are not going to do this at all.” Talking about himself Sunny Deol said, “I should be known because of my work and not because of what I do and how I promote myself.”

Sunny Deol also said in the interview that I do not want to be popular because of bad things in life. The actor further said about this, “People should love me because of my work. If they don’t like my work, they should throw me out.”

In the interview, Sunny Deol also talked about the ups and downs in life. The actor said, “I think my journey has been very good. I have seen a lot in life, although I would not like to change them at all. Because every single moment has definitely taught me something or the other. Some years were difficult in my life, but such times happen in everyone’s life.





