Sunny Deol Shares Funny Video From Manali Step Sister Esha Deol Comment On It Know About Their Bonding Inside

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunny Deol has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Sunny Deol is well known for his films as well as his style. Along with being an actor in cinema, Sunny Deol has also worked as a director. These days he is shooting for ‘Gadar 2’ by staying in Manali. Even while living in Manali, Sunny Deol is connected to his fans and is constantly sharing photos and videos.

Recently, actor Sunny Deol shared a funny video from his Instagram account while living in Manali, which hardly anyone can stop laughing. In this video, snow was seen on Sunny Deol’s face. In the video, Sunny Deol bows his face in the snow and when he raises his face, the snow is seen on his beard and nose.

This video of Sunny Deol has been liked more than 81 thousand times so far. The special thing is that his half-sister Esha Deol also commented on this video. Sharing the laughing emoji, he wrote, ‘Brother…’. Apart from this, famous photographer Dappu Ratnani reacted to Sunny Deol’s video while sharing the heart emoji.

Let us tell you that even after being half-siblings, the bonding of Esha Deol and Sunny Deol is very good. Talking about this, the actress had told in her mother’s auto-biography ‘Beyond the Dreamgirl’ that she ties Rakhi to both her half-brothers every year, but does not want to let the world know about it.

Regarding this, Esha Deol had said, “I do not need to tell the world how is my relationship with my brothers. I know the world talks about our relationship in different ways. But the people of Deol family do not want to show off their relationships like this.” In the biography itself, the actress had told that Sunny Deol is exactly like her father.