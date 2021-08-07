Sunny Deol Starts Laughing As Dharmendra Reveals Dislikes About His Son In Interview

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunny Deol has done many action films during his career, in which his style and acting are worthy of praise. Sunny Deol was also seen as an action hero due to his films. However, apart from the film world, Sunny Deol is an equally shy person in real life, who does not even talk much. Even his father Dharmendra does not like this habit of Sunny Deol at all. This was disclosed by the actor himself in an interview in front of his son.

In an interview given to Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol was asked why does he remain so silent? Why not live like a Punjabi person? In response, Sunny Deol said, “People also always ask me this question. I tell them to fight and see and you will also come to know who the real Jatt is.”

While answering this question related to Sunny Deol, Dharmendra said, “The sad thing is that he is a very shy and low-spoken person.” At the same time, when the reporter asked him whether he liked this habit of his son? Responding to this, Dharmendra said, “When I say sad, it means that I do not like this thing at all.”

While complaining about the son, Dharmendra further said, “He does not openly reveal his feelings. Even if it loves you, it does not present its feelings to anyone. Yes, if it happens in anger, then the person automatically comes to know.

Let us tell you that in one of his interviews, Dharmendra had told that he wants both the sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol to sit and talk with him, but they do not do so. On the other hand, Sunny Deol had told in one of his interviews that he is so afraid of his father that if he sees his father sitting in a room, he does not even go there.





