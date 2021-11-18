Sunny Deol was so angry with the director of ‘Ghayal’, did not talk for years, this was the reason

During an interview with Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi was asked a question about the fight. He told that for many years both of them did not even talk to each other.

Sunny Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. Sunny Deol did the film ‘Betaab’ released in the year 1983. But the milestone film in his career was ‘Ghayal’. It was only after this that Sunny Deol started getting offers from many superhit films. However, after some time, there was an altercation with Sunny Deol, the director of Sunny’s film. There was a time when the two did not even talk to each other. Once a question was asked about this during an interview.

Rajat Sharma asked Sunny Deol the question, ‘Rajkumar Santoshi did a superhit film like Ghayal with you. But when you cut it, you threw it away?’ In response to this, Sunny had said, ‘It is not like that at all. I always think that the person in front will understand my point and come back. That’s why I don’t talk for a while. That was the reason I didn’t talk to him for many years. Yash Raj Films did not offer me any role. Because he also knew that I am angry with him.

Sunny had said, ‘Many times such things happen during the shooting of the film which no one likes. For how long will you walk with this in your heart? How long will you keep fighting with someone? I am even ready to do a film with Shahrukh Khan. Dharmendra’s displeasure also came to the fore in another event. He had said, ‘Sometimes relatives do not stand by you. Especially when you need to. We have produced directors like Rajkumar Santoshi and Imtiaz Ali. But it is said that the truth comes out. This did not happen to us and the reality could not come to the fore.

According to media reports, there were many reasons for Sunny’s displeasure. In fact, in the year 2002, Sunny Deol’s film ’23 March 1931: Shaheed’ and Rajkumar Santoshi’s film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ were released around. Earlier Rajkumar Santoshi was directing Sunny’s film, but suddenly he left it. Sunny did not like this thing at all. Sunny felt that he left this film in the greed of more money.