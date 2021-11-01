Sunny Deol went to camp with Dharmendra, enjoyed playing in snow with Prakash Kaur; See Video – Sunny Deol, who came to camp at an altitude of 9000 feet with Dharmendra, was seen playing with the snow with mother Prakash Kaur; see

Sunny Deol along with his father Dharmendra has come to camp at an altitude of 9000 feet. Sunny Deol has shared another video in which he is seen playing with snow balls with his mother Prakash Kaur.

In the video shared with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol is smiling sitting beside him. Dharmendra is saying in the video, ‘We are having fun at an altitude of nine thousand feet. People should live like this. I love you the most. All this is the grace of God and prayers of you people.

Sunny Deol wrote in the caption of this video, ‘Just both of us… are building a fort in the sky… just both of us.’

Sunny Deol is seen playing with snow with his mother Prakash Kaur in another holiday video. In the caption of the video, he wrote, ‘However we grow up, for them we will remain children. The love of parents is a precious and true love, respect them. This moment is one of my memorable moments where I relived my childhood with my mother.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol wished their mother on her birthday only last month. Prakash Kaur stays away from limelight and social media. Her pictures also never come to the fore, but on the occasion of her birthday, a picture of her with Sunny and Bobby was revealed in which she was smiling.

Some time ago a video of Sunny Deol with Prakash Kaur also went viral. In the video of the airport, Sunny Deol was following his mother. When her mother’s dupatta touched the ground, she lifted it and placed it on Prakash Kaur’s shoulder. This video won the hearts of the people.