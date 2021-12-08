Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on his 86th Birthday, Post viral now! Sunny Deol’s post surfaced on Dharmendra’s birthday, wished with a great picture!

News oi-Salman Khan

There is a lot of discussion about Dharmendra, the superstar of his time. The reason for this is his birthday. Yes, Dharmendra is celebrating his 86th birthday today. The actor was born on 8 December 1935. On the occasion of Dharmendra’s birthday, many posts have surfaced by the fans. But the post of his elder son and superstar Sunny Deol is going on in everyone’s discussion. Sunny Deol has made an emotional post for his father.

‘I am happy for both’, says director Anees Bazmee on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage!

He has shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen with Dharmendra. Sunny wrote for Dharmendra.. “Happy Birthday PAPA love you. #tinadehal tina dehal photography.”

Sunny Deol’s post is being liked fast. It is famous about Sunny Deol that he still lives like a very small child in front of his father.

Talking about Dharmendra, even at this age, he is working and very soon he will be seen in a film whose shooting is going on. Apart from Sunny Deol, actor Bobby Deol has written.. “My papa the legen Wish you love from the bottom of my heart, So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday.”

This post of Bobby Deol is in the news. Let us tell you that Dharmendra is often in news about his poetry and keeps writing on his social media. Even at this age, his fan following is quite spectacular.

Pics: After mother Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol took father Dharmendra for a vacation, father wrote a cute note

Dharmendra reached the wedding pavilion of Hema Malini and Jeetendra, broke the marriage like a film hero

Big news about Apne 2, the film will go on floors in March, three generations will be seen together

Dharmendra spent time with first wife Prakash Kaur, superstar Mumtaz reached to meet, viral photos

Saira Banu had called four days ago, after Dilip Saab everything must have seemed empty – Dharmendra told his health

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be seen together on Kapil Sharma’s show, fans are desperate!

Indian Idol 12: From Rekha to Reena Roy, these celebrities put four moons in the show, looted a lot as a guest

Dharmendra didn’t want daughter Esha Deol to work in films – Actress said, ‘She is positive and conservative’

Dharmendra shared an old beautiful picture with Jaya Bachchan, said, ‘I was once a big fan’, will be seen together again

“Saira said Dharam dekho sahib blinked” – Dharmendra shares heart breaking picture of Dilip Kumar

Bollywood celebs reached to pay last respects to Dilip Kumar – Dharmendra, Karan Johar met Saira Banu – PICS

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’ will see a banging starcast, 3 legends – VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new 'Akshara' gives competition to Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi said this about 'Naira' Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on his 86th Birthday, Post viral now! Bobby Deol also wishes him.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11:49 [IST]