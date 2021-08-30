Sunny Deol with his mother: Sunny Deol with mother Prakash Kaur at the airport This video will win your heart: Video
Prakash Kaur is one of the low profile ones. Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s first wife, who lives far away from the world of glamor, also looks very simple in this video. Prakash Kaur, who keeps herself away from publicity, was seen in the premiere of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ in 2019.
Sunny Deol appeared at the airport with mother Prakash Kaur
Dharmendra was certainly married to Hema Malini, but he did not divorce his first wife Prakash Kaur for this. He took another path because he had the same love for Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra converted to Islam and later married Hema Malini.
Sunny Deol appeared at the airport with mother Prakash Kaur (Photo: Yogen Shah)
