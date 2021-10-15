Sunny Deol’s brother Abhay had become a victim of drug addiction, had decided to leave suddenly

Abhay Deol had told in an interview that at one point of time he too was addicted to drugs and Dev.D film was his own experience in his life.

Sunny and Bobby Deol, sons of superstar Dharmendra, have made a name for themselves in the film industry. After this Dharmendra’s nephew Abhay Deol entered the film industry in the year 2005. Gradually, Abhay Deol started living in the discussion about different scripts of his films. He also gave many hit films, but at one point his career went away from the silver screen. One of the most superhit films of Abhay’s career was Dev.D. After the release, the story of the film was also very much discussed.

Abhay Deol shared his experience related to the story of the film. While talking to Simi Garewal, Abhay had told, ‘Dev.D was my treatment, but there was a slight change in its story. I grew up in Mumbai and here I saw a lot of people getting addicted to drugs. The same thing happened to me at one point in my life. I also took drugs. For a few years I kept taking drugs.

Abhay had told, ‘I was also of a romantic type. At one point I felt like I was wasting my life. I found myself in a different place. After weaning off drugs, I realized that women were being influenced by me and that too without doing anything. After getting off drugs, I felt that I had changed completely.

Bua did not want the film to be released: Abhay had told, ‘My aunt had already seen before the release of Dev.D. He probably did not like the story of this film at all. This was the reason why she did not want my film to be released. Even she used to pray to God that this should be banned.

Papa used to call Dharmendra: Abhay had told, I used to call my uncle ie Dharmendra as Papa. While he used to call his father as uncle. There is no such reason behind this. Only our grandmother had made this and Dharmendra ji was the eldest in our family anyway. He played the role of a father figure to the entire family.