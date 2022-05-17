Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Clash with Sara Haines Over “Rigged” Electoral College: “It Was Founded in Slavery”

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Clash with Sara Haines Over “Rigged” Electoral Faculty: “It Was Founded in Slavery”





Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines battled it out on this morning’s episode of The View over their totally different takes on the electoral faculty, with Hostin and co-host Joy Behar slamming the system and its roots in slavery, and Haines insisting she understood “the spirit” of the establishment.

Throughout a dialog about alternative idea — the intense conspiracy perception allegedly adopted by the Buffalo taking pictures suspect that white Individuals are being “changed” by minorities — Haines mentioned proponents of the speculation in media and politics have been cloaking it in extra palatable, vote-based messaging.

“They preserve swapping it round and promoting it as, ‘Be afraid, as a result of these elections at the moment are going to be overrun.’ The attention-grabbing half is, we we already dwell in a rustic the place the favored vote helps left-leaning points,” she mentioned on Tuesday’s episode. “It’s the electoral faculty and lots of these protections, and lots of the — on an area stage — the gerrymandering. The redistricting. So that they’re manipulating who can vote and how they will vote.”

Earlier than Haines may proceed, Behar lower in to say, “The system is rigged. The electoral faculty is a rigged thought,” and Hostin chimed in to say, “And it’s based mostly in slavery.”

Haines, who’s initially from Iowa, replied, “Properly, it’s additionally based mostly on the truth that in locations like the place I come from, in the center of the nation, we don’t have the inhabitants of individuals, so are we saying {that a} vote from an Iowan or a much less populous state mustn’t have its enter in nationwide elections?”

As she began to proceed, Behar returned to chop in with the remark, “One vote for every individual.” Whereas Haines mentioned, “Proper. However that’s standard vote —,” Hostin echoed Behar, telling Haines, “It ought to be one vote for every individual, shouldn’t it? It ought to be one vote for every individual.”

As a substitute of ending the argument, Haines repeated, “I perceive the spirit of why they did the electoral faculty,” however Hostin had heard sufficient and shut her down, firmly replying, “The spirit of the electoral faculty is that it was based in slavery.”

However Haines continued to defend her level, saying the electoral faculty “was additionally based with much less rural areas having a voice in nationwide elections,” as Hostin shot again, “As a result of the much less rural areas owned lots of slaves, and they wished their slaves to depend.”

After Haines informed Hostin, “You’re proving my level. The agricultural vote didn’t assist,” Whoopi Goldberg lower in to finish the argument by dismissing the electoral faculty altogether: “Right here’s the actual reality about it: it doesn’t work. It doesn’t work now, anymore.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.