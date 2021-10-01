Sunny Kaushal Dating Sherwari Wagh: Sunny Kaushal Darting is Sherwari Wagh, did you know that she is the granddaughter of former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi

The Kaushal family seems to be showering love in every way nowadays! News of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating is already in the news. Fake news of their engagement has also made headlines. Now Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal is also in the discussion. When his film ‘Shidat’ was released on OTT on Friday, October 1, now it has been reported that he is also unmarried! According to reports, Sunny Kaushal also falls in love with ‘Shidat’ and has a fight with Tanka Sherwari Wagh.

According to India Today, Sunny Kaushal is dating actress Sharwari Wagh. Sherwari and Sunny co-starred in ‘The Forgotten Army’.

News of the dating of Sharwari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal gained momentum when Mohtarma arrived at the special screening of ‘Shidat’ on Thursday. Sherwari then posed furiously with Sunny in front of the paparazzi.

Sunny Kaushal started her career in the industry in 2010 as an assistant director. He later made his acting debut in Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. However, he gained popularity from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’. Apart from this, Sunny’s work in the web series ‘The Forgotten Army’ was also highly appreciated. It was here that he met Sherwari.

Sherwari Wagh, on the other hand, is an actress and model by profession. Sherwari has made his acting debut in ‘The Forgotten Army’.

Sherwari was born on June 14, 1996 in Mumbai. He was educated at Dadar Parsi Youth Assembly High School in Mumbai. He then completed his further education at Ruparel College.

Sharwari’s father Shailesh Wagh is a builder. So his mother Namrata is a tiger architect. The family includes Sherwari’s architect sister Kasturi Wagh and a younger brother Arnav Wagh.

Another interesting fact about Sherwari is that she is the granddaughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena veteran Manohar Joshi. Manohar Joshi has also been the Speaker of the 13th Lok Sabha.

Sherwari began her modeling career at the age of 16. In 2013, when she was still in college, she also won the ‘Clean and Clear Fresh Face Contest’.

After winning the competition, Sherwari received offers for several TV commercials. She did one TV commercial after another and made a name for herself.

Sherwari has also taken a nine-month acting course from Jeff Goldberg Studios. Sherry stepped into Bollywood as an assistant director. She has been an assistant director in films like ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama 2’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

Through assistant directing, Sherwari fulfilled her dream of becoming an actor. He was offered a role in The Forgotten Army. Sherwari says that one day she got a call from the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He was told he had been shortlisted for the web series. Sherwari then auditioned for the series, which was directed by Kabir Khan, and the role was confirmed.

In the year 2020, Sherwari also did a photoshoot with Sunny Kaushal for Filmfare magazine. Now Sherwari is a part of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, in which she will be seen with Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal and his ‘girlfriend’ Katrina Kaif wish brother Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday

Brother Sunny says at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Roka ceremony – Relatives know all the truth