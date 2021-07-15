Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber entered-in their new house

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has entered her new house. The actress has shared pictures of her entering this house on her social media account. During this, Sunny was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber and all three children Nisha, Noah and Asher. Everyone in this family looked very happy as they entered the new house. After home entry, Sunny was seen having a pizza party with the kids.

Sunny Leone shared pictures of her home entry on her social media and wrote, ‘A new chapter is beginning in our life in India. I love my home and life here and this beautiful home is really an added addition to our three kids. Satnam Waheguru.’ Celebs and fans have congratulated Sunny on her entry into the new house. Star Rannvijay Singh, who hosted the reality show ‘Splitsvilla’ with the actress, wrote, ‘Oh wow! Congratulations!’ Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote in the comment, ‘Congratulations.’

In another photo shared by Sunny, Daniel is carrying Sunny in her lap and the three children are standing together. One of Sunny’s sons also posed to support the mother in raising her.

The actress has also shared the photo in which the whole family is having a pizza party. Everyone was seen sitting on the floor and enjoying pizza.

It is worth noting that in April it was reported that Sunny has bought a 5BHK apartment in Mumbai. His house is on the 12th floor in a project named Atlantis in Andheri West. Its carpet area is 3967 feet. For this, the actress had paid a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh. Sunny and Daniel also have a house in Los Angeles, USA.

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city 🙂 @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spencer! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

During the lockdown in India last year, she went to live in this house with her family. The actress was also trolled for leaving the country during the pandemic.