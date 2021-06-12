Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber Grooves To Kangana Ranauts Song London Thumakda It Will Make You Go ROFL





Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone is a tremendous dancer and he or she usually reveals off her dancing expertise to her followers. Identified for being goofy, the Child Doll fame shared a ROFL video of Daniel Weber and herself grooving crazily on Kangana Ranaut's well-liked track 'London Thumakda'. The couple might be seen on their terrace and what it appears is that Daniel tried arduous to match his steps together with his spouse Sunny. Her witty captions do say all of it, she wrote, "Anybody can dance to good music, doesn't imply music makes everybody a great dancer. (sic)"

Watch Video Right here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber usually give couple targets with their endearing posts. Final month, the couple additionally launched a video the place they revealed how they're 'preserving the spark' alive in 10 years of their marriage. Within the clip, they dance collectively and share" 5 methods of preserving the spark alive" – "1) All the time talk, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Prepare dinner collectively, 4) Make one another chortle and 5) Recognize one another."

In the meantime, on the work entrance, she is at the moment capturing for the most recent season of Splitsvilla. She was final seen in Devang Dholakia's Bullets. She might be subsequent seen in a lead position within the psychological thriller, Shero. She will even be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu motion collection. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it additionally options Sonnalli Seygall.