Sunny Leone Got Threat Tweet from a fan after she posted a video | Sunny Leone received threats on Twitter, said- ‘I have some of your videos’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is very active on social media. She keeps entertaining the fans with her photos and videos. Recently, the actress posted a photo on social media, after which she was threatened by a fan.

Sunny gets threat

Sunny Leone had tweeted a photo of herself on June 27, Sunny was looking very cute in this photo. People commented a lot on this photo of the actress. But today one of his fans threatened him. The user wrote that ‘I have some of your videos, if you do not reply, then I will make that video viral, this is my word and my word is my rule.’ This tweet of the user is becoming quite viral.

I have some of your videos, if you do not reply, then I will make that video viral; This is my word and my word is my rule — maurya (@AbhiMaurya8543) June 29, 2021

Sunny’s video went viral

Recently a video has gone viral on social media in which Sunny Leone is seen cycling on the streets of Mumbai. She is also accompanied by her husband Daniel Weiber. The photographer walking next to Sunny Leone gives voice to Sunny Leone, after which the actress looks at her, after which the photographers ask Sunny Leone to walk a little slowly.

Sunny movies

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the special number of the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’. Sunny Leone will now be seen in director Vikram Bhatt’s film ‘Anamika’.

