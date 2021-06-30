Sunny Leone Got Threatened On Twitter

New Delhi. Actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sunny Leone is known for her bold style in the Bollywood film industry. Along with films, she is also very active on social media. Every day she stays connected with the fans by sharing her latest videos and photos on social media. But in the meantime, a post of Sunny Leone is becoming very viral on social media. In which a fan has publicly threatened the actress.

Sunny received threats on Twitter

Actually this matter is related to a picture in which Sunny Leone shared some time ago on her Twitter account. Even though she was looking beautiful and cute in this picture. But this picture came into the limelight when a fan on this photo publicly threatened him.

Seeing this picture, the user commented and wrote, ‘I have some of your videos, if you do not reply, then I will make that video viral; This is my word and my word is my rule…. This tweet of the user is becoming quite viral. Sunny retweeted his tweet.