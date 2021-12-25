Sunny Leone IPL Connection as Former Big Boss Contestant Bought Stake in IPL Soccer UK Franchise Also Brand Ambassador of Delhi Bulls

Sunny Leone was recently made the brand ambassador of the Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Delhi Bulls. Apart from this, he also has a special connection with ‘IPL’.

Sunny Leone has made a special place in Bollywood by coming from the adult industry. His Bollywood path started with the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 5 (2011). Apart from the film world, Sunny Leone is also very interested in sports. He was recently seen cheering for Delhi Bulls during the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Apart from this, he also has a special connection with the IPL. Yes IPL but this IPL is not Indian Premier League. This is IPL Soccer which is an indoor football tournament organized in UK (London). Sunny Leone also has a connection with this league. Actually a team of this tournament is co-owner of Leicester Galacticos.

Sunny Leone bought the stakes of this team in 2019. Jaz Dhami is also the co-owner of this team along with him. Apart from this, former England footballer Michael Owen is the brand ambassador of this league. On 18 November 2019, Sunny had tweeted that, ‘She is the co-owner of IPL Soccer team Leicester Galacticos.’

He had said, ‘It was a very old dream of life. But finally today it is completed. I still can’t believe it. The sound of the game is heard by the whole world. It is a matter of great fortune for me that I have got a chance to nurture the emerging talent through IPL Soccer. This is a great platform for young footballers.

Apart from football, Sunny Leone is also very keen on cricket. She was also recently made the brand ambassador of the Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Delhi Bulls. After this, Sunny was also seen cheering for Delhi Bulls at the stadium along with her husband Daniel Weber in his jersey.

Significantly, in 2011, Sunny Leone appeared in the TV reality show Bigg Boss for the first time. This was his first appearance in Bollywood after the adult industry. After this, Mahesh Bhatt had cast her for Jism-2 in the same show. After Jism 2, Sunny appeared in several films one after the other and also in item songs.

Today she is one of the famous actresses of Bollywood. Some time ago his biography also came on the OTT platform. In which there was a journey from his childhood till coming into the adult industry. Sunny Leone herself played her character in this. After this she also appeared in a web series Bullet with Karishma Tanna.