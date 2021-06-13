Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot in Little Peach Dress From Dabboo Ratnani





Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone at all times set the Instagram burning at any time when she drops her scorching sizzling photos on the photo-sharing platform. On Sunday afternoon, she took to Instagram to drop her horny picture clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Within the picture, the Child Doll fame may be seen clad in a double-layered little peach costume. She may be seen posing sensuously in the photoshoot. She teamed up her look with dewy make-up, hair styled in gentle curls, and excessive heels. She sported completely no-jewellery look. Effectively, evidently, she has turned up the warmth. Additionally Learn – Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber Grooves To Kangana Ranaut’s Track ‘London Thumakda’, It Will Make You Go ROFL

She merely captioned it, “Summer time is right here!! (sic)” Additionally Learn – Sunny Leone’s Hubby Daniel Weber Shares Her Cutest Then-And-Now Image on Her Birthday

The image is from Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021 and we will’t look ahead to extra celebrities’ images to drop on our social media feeds. Additionally Learn – Sunny Leone To Present Meals To 10,000 Migrant Employees In Delhi – Particulars Right here

Verify Out The Picture Right here:

As quickly as Sunny dropped the sultry picture, her followers went loopy and flooded her remark part with coronary heart and fireplace emojis.

Earlier, she shared her sizzling photos in a black cut-out costume and regarded gorgeous, as at all times.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, she is at present taking pictures for the most recent season of Splitsvilla. She was final seen in Devang Dholakia’s Bullets. She might be subsequent seen in a lead function in the psychological thriller, Shero. She may also be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu motion sequence. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it additionally options Sonnalli Seygall.