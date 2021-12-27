Sunny leone madhuban mein radhika song controversy mp home minister warns troller demand arrest. Sunny Leone warns Madhuban Radhika Song Controversy MP Home Minister Troller demands arrest

Sunny Leone Controversial Dance Describing Sunny Leone’s dance in this song as obscene, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also said that action will be taken if this controversial dance video is not removed. In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two Hindu right-wing organizations have accused Sunny Leone of doing obscene dance and hurting religious sentiments. Along with this, there has also been an attempt to burn the effigy of Sunny Leone. READ Also ‘The Macaluso Sisters’ Review: Tragedy Across Time --> -->

hurt the sentiments of hindus

Let us tell you that this song was released on 22 December. People say that this is an insult to Radha. Sunny Leone’s dance is obscene according to this song. This has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Along with the demand to boycott the song, the demand for the arrest of Sunny Leone on Monday is also being made on Twitter.

Arrest Sunny Leone demand

Demanding arrest Sunny Leone, a user has written that after all, why is it playing with the faith of Hindus, when will the film actors understand this. It would be better if you do not test the restraint of Hindus. Hindus unite and give an answer to such opponents.

Remove Sunny Leone song or go to jail.

One user has written that remove the song Sunny Leone or go to jail. Another user has also written that Sunny Leone has insulted Sanatan Dharma. Whatever film she works in, I will boycott that film in the whole country. It should be taken out of Bollywood and also from the country. And can’t bear it anymore. In this way, along with many pictures of Sunny Leone, there has been a demand for her arrest.