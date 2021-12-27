Sunny leone madhuban mein radhika song controversy mp home minister warns troller demand arrest. Sunny Leone warns Madhuban Radhika Song Controversy MP Home Minister Troller demands arrest
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s song Madhuban is constantly getting mired in controversy. Sunny Leone’s troubles are increasing due to this song. At present, after all the controversy has increased, now information is coming out that the company will completely change the lyrics of the song. But there is a demand for the arrest of Sunny Leone on social media somewhere regarding this song.
Sunny Leone’s effigy has also been burnt. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also expressed his displeasure over this song. Along with this, Home Minister Mishra has demanded strict action. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted and wrote that some heretics are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. Radhika dancing in Madhuban is one such effort.
I am instructing Sunny Leone ji and Sharib Toshi ji to understand and take care. If both of them do not remove the song after apologizing in three days, then we will take action against them. Music company Saregama issued a statement in this regard saying that respecting the sentiments of the countrymen, we will change the name of the lyrics of Madhuban song within three days.
Describing Sunny Leone’s dance in this song as obscene, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also said that action will be taken if this controversial dance video is not removed. In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two Hindu right-wing organizations have accused Sunny Leone of doing obscene dance and hurting religious sentiments. Along with this, there has also been an attempt to burn the effigy of Sunny Leone.
Let us tell you that this song was released on 22 December. People say that this is an insult to Radha. Sunny Leone’s dance is obscene according to this song. This has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Along with the demand to boycott the song, the demand for the arrest of Sunny Leone on Monday is also being made on Twitter.
Demanding arrest Sunny Leone, a user has written that after all, why is it playing with the faith of Hindus, when will the film actors understand this. It would be better if you do not test the restraint of Hindus. Hindus unite and give an answer to such opponents.
One user has written that remove the song Sunny Leone or go to jail. Another user has also written that Sunny Leone has insulted Sanatan Dharma. Whatever film she works in, I will boycott that film in the whole country. It should be taken out of Bollywood and also from the country. And can’t bear it anymore. In this way, along with many pictures of Sunny Leone, there has been a demand for her arrest.
Some heretics are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. ‘Radhika dances in Madhuban’ is one such ill-fated attempt. I am instructing Sunny Leone ji and Sharib Toshi ji to understand and take care. If both of them do not remove the song after apologizing in three days, then we will take action against them.
December 26, 2021
The community which cannot bear the desecration of its religion and creed is openly insulting Hinduism.
To maintain peace and harmony in the country, these conspirators should be arrested at the earliest and all their programs should be canceled.#Arrest_Sunny_Leone
December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021
Bollywood which promotes drugs can never be the ideal of human society.
If the culture and culture is to be saved, then the human society will have to go towards spirituality instead of running after the fake hero.#mondaythoughts
December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
