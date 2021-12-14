Entertainment

Sunny Leone posted Majnu Bhai's painting, Anil Kapoor reacted!

12 seconds ago
Sunny Leone posted Majnun Bhai's painting, Anil Kapoor gave such a funny answer!
Sunny Leone posted Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor reacted! Sunny Leone posted Majnun Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor gave such a funny answer!

Sunny Leone posted Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor reacted! Sunny Leone posted Majnun Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor gave such a funny answer!

You all will remember the film ‘Welcome’, this film made a big bang after its release. Apart from superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the film, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were seen in lead roles. A scene with these characters of the film also became very famous, we are talking about the painting of Majnu Bhai. Today we are discussing this because recently actress Sunny Leone has shared a picture on social media.

83 The Film- How did Madan Lal take revenge? Kapil Dev narrated the story, Ranveer Singh recreated it!83 The Film- How did Madan Lal take revenge? Kapil Dev narrated the story, Ranveer Singh recreated it!

Sunny Leone is seen in this picture and she has a painting in her hand. In this painting a donkey is seen sitting on a horse. Posting the picture, Sunny Leone wrote in the caption,

“Guess this famous painter.” With this he has also tagged Anil Kapoor. This is the same painting that was made by the famous character of ‘Majnu Bhai’ in the film. Anil Kapoor has reacted on this picture. Anil Kapoor has written to Sunny Leone..

“Majnu Bhai’s Art India Mein Word is Famous.” Apart from this, Anil Kapoor has shared a laughing emoji. After this, fans are reacting on social media about this painting and Sunny Leone.

One fan wrote, “This Welcome 2007 did amazing.” Workfront Sunny Leone is busy with many great projects. Talking about Anil Kapoor, he is going to be seen in the film Jug Jug Jio with Varun Dhawan. The discussion about this film has been going on for a long time.

Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone posted Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor react on it! Read the details.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 16:05 [IST]


