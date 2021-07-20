sunny leone seen playing ludo with injured face video goes viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has made her mark in the industry on her own. Millions of people are crazy about her beauty. He has a huge fan following on social media. More than 47 million people follow him on Instagram. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos with the fans every day. Fans like his photos very much. Now a video of Sunny is becoming quite viral on social media, in which injury marks are visible on her face.

Sunny Leone has shared this video from her Twitter account. In the video, she is seen playing Ludo. But Sunny’s face caught everyone’s attention. Actually, there are marks of injury on his face. His eye is swollen too. But without any tension, Sunny is seen playing Ludo and her friends are making videos. However, Sunny has not disclosed about her injury marks. In such a situation, it is believed that this video of him was done during the shooting.

Millions of views have come on Sunny Leone’s video. Fans are giving different types of reactions on his videos. Some fans are looking very upset about his face. One user wrote, what happened to your head? are you injured One user wrote, Looks like you got hurt. At the same time, one wrote, Sunny ma’am, are you injured? What happened to your lips and head?

What had happened to your head

Are you injured? — AK (@Ak34448024) July 20, 2021

It looks like you are hurt. — Saikat Dutta (@SaikatD31020700) July 20, 2021

Sunny mam, ru injured?what happened to ur lips n head?🥺🥺 — Tiara (@Tiara73568463) July 20, 2021

Let us tell you that these days Sunny Leone is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Shero’. It is a psychological thriller film. Sunny gave information about the film through social media. He told that he has started shooting for ‘Shero’. He shared a poster of himself from the film. In the black and white poster, she is seen sitting in the car. The poster reads, ‘Sarah Mike. Their journey begins. Sreejith Vijayan is directing the film ‘Shero’. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages.