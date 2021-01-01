Sunny Leone shared a bold picture: Sunny Leone shared a bold picture and beach video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos with fans. Now once again he has shared his bold pictures and videos.

In the video, she is seen in a bikini. She is running in the middle of the water and looks like she is enjoying the beach. Honey Singh and Neha Kakkad’s song ‘Sunny Sunny’ is in the background.





Sunny was seen lying on the beach

While sharing the video, Sunny captioned it, ‘Beach Baby !!’ Also, in the photo shared by the actress, she is seen lying on the beach. Sharing this, he wrote, ‘No need for filters here !!’ Now fans are making fire and heart emojis on it.



Sunny shifted to a new home

Sunny Leone and her family have recently shifted to their new home in Mumbai. Sunny shared this information on social media. On the work front, the actress has recently completed the shooting of her next film ‘Shero’. The film will be screened in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. She will also be seen in former cricketer Sreesanth’s Bollywood film ‘Patta’.